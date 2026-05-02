Sean Duffy Says Spirit Collapse Was 'Self-Made,' Rejects Iran War Blame

Spirit’s Collapse Was Self-Made

“Spirit was in dire straits long before the war with Iran,” Duffy said at a New Jersey press conference. “Multiple times, they filed for bankruptcy. Their model wasn’t working.”

Spirit announced Saturday it was “winding down its global operations, effective immediately,” marking its second bankruptcy in 12 months.

CEO Dave Davis told The Wall Street Journal that surging jet fuel costs, driven by the Iran conflict, doomed the airline's recovery plan.

Government Not Writing Blank Checks

Several budget carriers have since requested a $2.5 billion federal bailout through the Association of Value Airlines. Duffy called the requests “based on opportunity,” not genuine need.

“If they want to come to the U.S. government, we would be a lender of last resort,” Duffy said, noting any loan requires congressional approval and demonstrated necessity.

On Friday, Spirit’s board concluded negotiations without securing a viable solution, with creditors rejecting the rescue plan before the grounding was announced.

Rivals Race To Capture Spirit’s Market Share

Houston-based Avelo Airlines also announced 75% off base fares across its network and said it is actively hiring displaced Spirit employees, directing applicants to a recruitment event at McKinney (TKI) on May 9.

Photo Courtesy: HarrisonKim1 from Shutterstock

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