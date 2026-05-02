Spirit Collapse Sparks Scramble As Rivals Rush In With Rescue Fares

The ultra-low-cost carrier ceased flights after failing to secure creditor backing for a federal rescue plan, forcing a shutdown amid rising fuel costs linked to geopolitical tensions.

Airlines Step In

Discounted Fares Emerge

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) said in a press release that it is offering special fares at airport counters for select routes. Prices range from $200 to $400 depending on distance.

The airline also launched a status match program for eligible Spirit customers.

JetBlue Expands Support

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) rolled out $99 rescue fares for immediate travel needs. The airline also capped fares at $299 on key routes and plans to expand service from Fort Lauderdale.

CEO Joanna Geraghty said, "This is really tough news for the thousands of Spirit team members affected, as well as the customers who were planning trips on Spirit."

Frontier Boosts Capacity

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) introduced fare discounts of up to 50% and launched a $199 unlimited summer pass.

The airline currently operates over 100 routes previously served by Spirit and plans further expansion.

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