Ryde Stock Pulls Back After Big Rally As Company Targets Hong Kong Growth

The company plans to acquire up to 50 taxi licenses and deploy up to 50 electric vehicles to establish an initial, scalable operating base in the city.

Ryde will integrate licensed taxi operations with EV deployment to offer a technology-driven service that improves driver earnings, enhances the rider experience, and supports lower-emission transport.

Growth Strategy

The expansion is expected to diversify revenue beyond Singapore, with the company leveraging its platform and driver network to scale while adapting to local regulations and market conditions.

The move aligns with Ryde's strategy to combine platform technology with targeted asset deployment to build a regional mobility ecosystem.

Executive Commentary

"Expanding into Hong Kong marks an important milestone in Ryde’s growth journey," said James Tan, Chief Product Officer of Ryde.

“We are entering a market with strong and consistent demand for mobility services, and a clear shift toward more efficient and sustainable solutions. Our focus is to establish a reliable operating base first, before scaling with discipline. This positions us to deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”

RYDE Up 491% in 12 Months; RSI 84.39

Ryde Group is trading in a strong upward trend, gaining 491.14% over the past 12 months. The stock is 93.2% above its 20-day simple moving average, indicating strong short-term momentum.

It is also 210.2% above its 100-day SMA, reflecting strong intermediate-term strength.

The relative strength index (RSI) is currently at 84.39, indicating an overbought condition. This high RSI suggests the stock may be experiencing upward pressure, but it could also signal a potential pullback if buying momentum wanes.

Key Resistance : $1.50 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement.

: $1.50 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement. Key Support: $1.00 — A significant level where buying interest may emerge.

Ryde Platform Runs Mobility and Quick Commerce

Ryde Group operates a technology platform offering ride-hailing, carpooling, and delivery services in Singapore.

The company has two segments: Mobility and Quick Commerce. Mobility includes on-demand and scheduled carpooling and ride-hailing, while Quick Commerce focuses on parcel delivery services.

The expansion into Hong Kong marks a key step in diversifying Ryde's geographic exposure and driving new revenue opportunities.

By integrating taxi operations with EV deployment, the company aims to capture demand in a high-value urban mobility market.

RYDE Stock Price Activity: Ryde Group shares were down 3.72% at $1.43 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock