Flight operator Virgin Atlantic, founded by billionaire Richard Branson, has announced it will begin offering Elon Musk-led SpaceX‘s satellite internet service Starlink on its aircrafts this year.

Starlink Now On Virgin Atlantic

“The first customer flight is slated for early May on the VS153 from London Heathrow to New York, JFK,” the airline said in the statement. Virgin Atlantic hopes to achieve fleet-wide connectivity by 2027 and will offer the service free of charge for its Flying Club members.

Elon Musk Hails The Move

Following the announcement, Musk took to the social media platform X to hail the partnership as he quoted a post by influencer Sawyer Merritt, which said that Virgin Atlantic had expedited the Starlink rollout on its fleet from its originally planned Q3 release. “Starlink is a gamechanger,” Musk said in his post.

Starlink Expands Partnerships

Prediction Markets Weigh In On SpaceX IPO

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock