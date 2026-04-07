JPMorgan analysts warned that U.S. gasoline prices could climb above $5 a gallon in April if the war in Iran keeps the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed, extending a shock that is already rippling through global energy markets.

JPMorgan Sees Price Pain

In the note, JPMorgan said the "US is more likely to avoid supply disruptions but still face higher gas prices at the pump." The bank added that "The US is last in line," meaning Americans are unlikely to see immediate physical shortages because the country has substantial domestic production and would have more time to adjust to longer shipping routes.

Hormuz Closure Delivers A Massive Supply Shock

Instead, JPMorgan said the pain would show up mainly through higher prices and dislocations in refined fuel markets, with California particularly exposed, rather than through empty stations nationwide.

Drivers Already Feel It At The Pump

U.S. motorists are already feeling it. AAA's national average for regular gasoline stood at $4.119 a gallon on April 6, the first time in four years it has topped $4, while the most expensive states were concentrated in the West. AAA listed California at $5.929 a gallon, Hawaii at $5.595, Washington at $5.386, Nevada at $5.005 and Oregon at $4.988.

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