Trump's TSA Pay Fix May Not End Long Airport Lines: Here's Why

Even as President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to pay the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees, airport lines could still linger in the coming months.

Staffing Woes At TSA

The report also said that staffing woes could stretch into the FIFA World Cup 2026, slated to begin in the coming months, as training newly-hired staff could take as long as six months, the report said.

Air Fares Could Go Up

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) also criticized the escalating tensions in the region, sharing that jet fuel prices have skyrocketed since the war began.

Markwayne Mullin Slams Shutdown

Mullin replaces former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who was fired from her role following a probe into a $220 million government advertising campaign.

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