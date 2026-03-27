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March 27, 2026 6:28 AM 2 min read

FAA Probing Close Call Between Black Hawk Helicopter, Boeing 737 Operated By United Airlines

FAA Probes Close Call

The agency said it will probe the incident, which took place on Tuesday when the jet was approaching the John ​Wayne Airport in Santa Ana at 8:40 PM, when the Sikorsky Black Hawk passed in front of the plane. Data from Flightradar24 suggested that the two aircraft were separated vertically by a distance of over 500 feet.

United Airlines and the FAA didn’t immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

The FAA said that it would also be investigating whether the new measure to “suspend the use of visual separation” between airplanes and helicopters during flights was applied at the time of the incident. A visual separation is a procedure that is used by controllers or pilots applying direct visual observation to maintain safe spacing between aircraft.

The American Airlines Incident

Since the incident, the FAA has issued restrictions for helicopter traffic around the Reagan Airport while also imposing restrictions at other airports.

United Airlines CEO Urges End Of Shutdown

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Chad Robertson Media / Shutterstock.com

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