Gas Squeezes Drivers Across America As Average Price Nears $4, EPA Clears Wider E15 Fuel Sales

The Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday it will temporarily allow broader summer sales of E15 gasoline, a higher-ethanol blend, as the Trump administration looks to ease pump prices that have jumped since the Iran war began.

Gas Prices Spike As E15 Returns

The move arrives as the national average for regular gasoline stood at $3.983 a gallon on Wednesday, according to the American Automobile Association, with diesel at $5.366 and premium at $4.864. AAA’s state data show a dozen states above $4 for regular gas, with California, Hawaii and Washington all above $5.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said in a public statement, "President Trump is unleashing American Energy Dominance, and today's action will directly lower prices at the pump and gives a clear demand signal to our domestic biofuels producers." E15 has typically been restricted in warmer months because regulators have worried it could worsen smog.

Bipartisan Push Keeps Summer Waivers Alive

In Kansas, Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) has won similar emergency waivers under presidents of both parties. This week, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) urged the Trump administration to take "a no-cost, immediate step" to cut rising fuel costs.

Critics Doubt Relief Will Be Widespread

The oil industry has often opposed wider E15 use, arguing that blending mandates raise costs. Still, American Petroleum Institute Vice President Will Hupman backed the waiver, speaking to Reuters, saying, "By temporarily easing summer fuel requirements, this action helps ensure American consumers continue to have access to affordable, reliable energy."

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