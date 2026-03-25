FlyExclusive Stock Dips After Tech Push, Director Share Purchase

Patent Filing and Technology Development

The company filed a patent for aircraft scheduling technology and plans to launch its Contrails Flight Management System for Part 135 operators in Q2 2026.

The patent covers a graph-based system that precomputes flight schedules. It enables near-instant recovery during disruptions and improves efficiency as fleets scale.

Contrails Platform and Launch Plans

Contrails integrates scheduling, crew compliance, dispatch and fleet optimization into a single platform. It combines flyExclusive's operational expertise with technology acquired from Volato.

The company will offer the system at no license cost and will begin onboarding in Q2 2026.

Strategy and Industry Positioning

FlyExclusive is presenting the platform at the NBAA Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference 2026. This aligns with its strategy to leverage proprietary technology and vertical integration to improve performance.

"Today we are unable to source lift for nearly 300 trip requests per day. We believe Contrails will allow us to address that demand far more efficiently—both within our own operation and through coordination with other operators—and that represents a material revenue opportunity for flyExclusive and for all participating operators," said CEO Jim Segrave.

Insider Purchase

FlyExclusive director Peter B. Hopper purchased a total of 125,000 Class A shares in March 2026 across multiple transactions.

The purchases were made at weighted average prices ranging from about $2.35 to $2.54 per share, increasing his direct ownership to 125,000 shares.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 1.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 16% below its 50-day SMA, indicating bearish momentum. Over the past 12 months, shares have declined 28.06% and are currently trading closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI stands at 44.08, indicating neutral conditions with no signs of overbought or oversold levels. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.1117, with the signal line at -0.1307, indicating a bullish crossover as the MACD is above the signal line.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum for the stock.

Key Resistance : $2.50

: $2.50 Key Support: $2.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

FlyExclusive is slated to provide its next financial update on May 12, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 25 cents (Up from Loss of 30 cents)

: Loss of 25 cents (Up from Loss of 30 cents) Revenue Estimate: $94.57 million (Up from $88.13 million)

FLYX Stock Price Activity: FyExclusive shares were down 2.74% at $2.31 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock