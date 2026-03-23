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a CRJ-900 designed by Bombardier Inc.
March 23, 2026 7:42 AM 2 min read

Deadly Runway Collision At LaGuardia Set To Disrupt US Air Travel For Days

Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating the incident.

The collision, involving Air Canada Express Flight 8646 operated by Jazz Aviation LP, occurred late Sunday after the aircraft landed from Montreal.

The CRJ-900 jet struck a Port Authority fire truck on the runway, shearing off the plane's nose and overturning the emergency vehicle.

According to the New York Times, both pilots were killed in the crash. Forty-one passengers and crew members were transported to nearby hospitals.

In the immediate aftermath, the FAA issued a ground stop, halting all flights at LaGuardia until at least early afternoon Monday. Aviation analysts expect the shutdown to have cascading effects throughout the Northeast corridor and beyond, particularly as airlines work to reposition aircraft and crews.

LaGuardia handles roughly 900 daily departures and arrivals.

Timing Exacerbates An Already Fragile Travel Environment

New York City officials have urged travelers and commuters to avoid the area around LaGuardia, warning of continued road closures and congestion.

The aircraft involved—a CRJ-900 designed by Bombardier Inc. (OTC:BDRBF)—is widely used for regional routes across North America. Jazz Aviation, a subsidiary of Chorus Aviation, operates about 400 daily flights and carries a significant share of Air Canada's regional passengers.

This is a developing story.

Image: Shutterstock

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