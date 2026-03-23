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airplane in flight
March 23, 2026 2:50 AM 1 min read

Air Canada Plane Hits Ground Vehicle At LaGuardia, Airport Shuts Down: Report

A CRJ-900 aircraft operated by Air Canada flying in from Canada’s Montreal struck an on-ground vehicle at New York’s LaGuardia airport on Sunday while landing, leading to the airport's closure, according to FlightRadar24. The aircraft struck an on-ground vehicle at 24 miles per hour.

Unverified footage of the aircraft showed its nose tilted upwards. The airport’s website showed that the arriving airplanes had been rerouted to other airports, while the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) shared a notice to airmen, saying that the airport is shut till 6:00 PM GMT.

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Photo courtesy: Synthetic Messiah/Shutterstock

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