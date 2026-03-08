The U.S.-Iran war has had a major impact on the global aviation sector as multiple countries announced airspace closures and flight cancellations, leaving thousands of travelers stranded.

23,000 Flights Canceled

On Wednesday, The Kobeissi Letter took to the social media platform X, sharing the impact of escalating tensions in the region. "Global flight cancelations to the Middle East exceed 23,000 since February 28th," the post said, adding that the flight disruptions have cost nearly $1 billion since the start of the conflict.

American Carriers Cancel Flights To The Middle East

US-Iran War

Lawmakers Slam The Conflict

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: VanderWolf Images via Shutterstock