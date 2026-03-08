This week has been a rollercoaster ride for the auto industry, with significant developments from major players. From Xiaomi’s deployment of humanoid robots in its EV assembly plant to BYD’s application for a permit to import its vehicles in Canada, the industry is buzzing with activity. Let’s dive into the details:

Xiaomi’s Humanoid Robots Take Over EV Assembly Plant

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has deployed humanoid robots in its EV assembly plant, marking a significant step towards incorporating robotics into production activities. The robots have achieved 3 hours of autonomous operations, placing self-tapping nuts in the die-casting workshop.

BYD Eyes Canada Market After Tariff Agreement

BYD Co. Ltd. has applied for a permit to import its vehicles in Canada, following a reduced tariff agreement between Ottawa and Beijing. The automaker has registered its factories in Shenzhen and Xi’an as potential exporters to Canada.

Geely Outpaces BYD In Sales For Second Month

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. has outsold BYD Co. Ltd. for the second consecutive month, intensifying the competition in the Chinese automotive market. Geely sold 270,000 units in January, while BYD recorded a sales figure of 210,051 units.

Tesla’s Europe Registrations Rise Despite Sales Drop

Tesla Inc. has reported an uptick in its registrations across multiple markets in the European region, despite falling sales. The company reported 17,425 registrations in February, representing a 10% YoY surge from February 2025.

Ford, GM, Stellantis Stocks Slip Amid Oil Price Surge

The escalating US-Iran war has led to a surge in oil prices, causing stocks of Ford, General Motors and Stellantis to slip. Ford reported a decline of 4.97%, GM was down 1.21%, and Stellantis slipped 5.69%.

