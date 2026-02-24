Amid the ongoing shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after lawmakers failed to reach an agreement over funding of the agency, there has been confusion among travelers about whether or not the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) reversal of the PreCheck scheme is still in place. Here's what you need to know.

TSA PreCheck Will Function

The agency, which had announced it was temporarily rolling back the PreCheck scheme, which enables travelers to pass through security checkpoints without having to remove shoes, belts, liquids, or laptops from their baggage, amid a shortage of funds, reversed its decision following widespread criticism on Sunday from travelers, industry leaders and companies.

While the TSA PreCheck lanes are open, the Global Entry lanes remain shut. The Global Entry program lets pre-approved, low-risk passengers gain expedited entry into the U.S. via dedicated kiosks.

TSA PreCheck lines could still face delays and disruptions as the agency continues to deal with the shutdown and workers are working without pay, which could lead to employees not showing up to work.

Nonetheless, as there is uncertainty around the DHS's funding, travelers should plan their journeys thoroughly and expect some level of disruption as the partial government shutdown enters its 10th day.

DHS Funding, Government Shutdowns

The shutdown comes as lawmakers continue to demand changes to the DHS following multiple fatal shootings involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

President Donald Trump had earlier signed a $1.2 trillion funding package that ended a brief shutdown and approved funding for most federal agencies through September 30, but the DHS's funding was approved only through February 13.

Photo courtesy: David Tran Photo / Shutterstock.com