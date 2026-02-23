In response to a powerful winter storm, major Northeast cities, including New York City, have declared states of emergency and imposed travel bans, triggering widespread flight cancellations and delays across the region.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani declared a state of emergency and travel ban starting 9:00 p.m. on Sunday and ending at 12:00 p.m. on Monday in preparation for the storm. Similar actions have been taken in Rhode Island, Boston, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, and Connecticut.

The National Weather Service is predicting blizzard conditions with up to 20 inches of snowfall over the next 24 hours. Certain areas, including parts of New Jersey, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, could see totals reach as high as 25 inches.

NYC Travel Ban Grounds Over 5,000 Flights

The travel ban led to the suspension of all traffic across NYC’s streets, highways, and bridges. Food delivery service DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) also suspended its operations on Sunday night.

Most cancellations were reported at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport, followed by Newark Liberty International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, Logan International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Compounding the travel disruption, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Saturday that Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck and Global Entry would be suspended amid the partial government shutdown. Despite the announcement, major airports kept the expedited screening lanes open on Sunday, with the TSA saying it would assess operations on a "case-by-case" basis.

Energy Stocks In Winter Storm Focus

This storm comes on the heels of severe winter storm Fern, which battered the U.S. Atlantic Coast, causing heavy snow, sleet, freezing rain and flight suspensions earlier this year.

