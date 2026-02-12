The Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), representing over 28,000 flight attendants of the American Airlines Group (NYSE:AAL) , will hold a protest on Thursday, calling for “accountability and leadership change.”

The Union blames management failures for declining performance, poor rankings, and worsening working conditions. The protest is set to be joined by members, leadership and allies, following their first-ever vote of no confidence in the airline's CEO.

Flight attendants are calling for executive accountability, better operational support, and a credible strategy to improve performance and restore customer trust. Union leaders say ongoing disruptions, falling industry rankings, and management decisions have burdened workers and passengers, while executives continue to receive high compensation.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

No Confidence Vote Against The CEO

The call for protest comes after American Airlines flight attendants announced that their union unanimously passed a historic no-confidence vote against CEO Robert Isom on Monday, citing the airline's "relentless downward spiral" under his leadership.

“This level of failure begins at the very top, with CEO Robert Isom,” said APFA President Julie Hedrick.

The APFA criticized the airline's financial struggles since the COVID pandemic and lagging performance compared to competitors. It blamed CEO Isom's "failed corporate sales strategy" for alienating business customers and declining rankings, and highlighted a disparity between rising executive pay and stagnant flight attendant compensation.

In October 2025, American Airlines unions urged management to develop a turnaround strategy, but the airline failed to deliver one.

Financial Woes Intensify

For fiscal 2025, American Airlines posted just a 0.8% year-on-year uptick in its operating revenue, whereas the operating profit and net profit declined nearly 45% and 87%, over the year, amid higher costs and disruptions, including a $325 million impact from the government shutdown. The Q4 operating revenue and adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share fell short of analyst estimates.

However, the management expressed optimism about long-term growth, citing strong demand for premium travel and fleet upgrades, while acknowledging near-term challenges, including a winter storm causing additional flight cancellations and a 50% drop in government-related travel in Q4 due to the shutdown.

Price Action: Over the past year, American Airlines’ stock declined 11.75%, as per data from Benzinga Pro. On Wednesday, it fell 4.97% to close at $14.35.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock