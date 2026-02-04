Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) is reportedly in discussions with China’s Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (OTC:GELYF) for a potential partnership that could see Geely utilizing Ford’s factory space in Europe to manufacture vehicles for the region.

The talks also involve the potential sharing of vehicle technologies, including automated driving. The discussions, which are more advanced in European manufacturing, have been ongoing for several months, according to a Reuters report on Wednesday.

Ford recently dispatched a delegation to China to advance the discussions, following talks in Michigan between senior Geely executives and Ford leadership.

The Valencia, Spain, plant is likely to be the factory involved in these discussions, sources told the publication.

Ford Walks Tightrope On China EV Ties

Notably, Chinese automakers remain largely shut out of the U.S. market due to tariffs and security restrictions imposed under the Biden administration that have further expanded under Trump. Ford’s 2023 partnership with Chinese battery-maker CATL to produce low-cost LFP EV batteries, which is set to launch this year, has reportedly drawn the ire of lawmakers in Congress.

Despite this, Ford has been actively exploring partnerships in the electric vehicle space, including a potential battery partnership with BYD as part of its hybrid strategy.

Price Action: Over the past year, Ford stock surged 38.83%, as per data from Benzinga Pro. On Tuesday, the stock edged 0.58% lower to close at $13.73.

