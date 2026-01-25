Sean Duffy Says Flight Cancellations Are At Levels Worse Than Covid Amid Winter Storm, Urges Travelers To Not Choose Airlines That Price-Gouge

Transport Secretary Sean Duffy has said that the ongoing severe winter storm has caused flight cancellations comparable to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Worst Day For Cancellations Since COVID

Duffy, in an interview with Fox News on Sunday, said that the cancellations were at levels on par with the Pandemic in 2020. "This is the worst day of cancellations since Covid, March of 2020," he said. Duffy added that the DOT was also dealing with "staffing issues" as there was a shortage of Air Traffic Controllers, Pilots and Airport staff.

Duffy also shared that there were more than "11,000 cancellations" as well as "17,000 delays" due to the Winter storm. When asked about price gouging amid flight cancellations, Duffy implied that there weren't any government mechanisms in place to prevent flight operators from surcharging tickets.

"We don't price fix for the airlines, but I think you have to be responsive to consumers," Duffy said, adding that travelers should opt for airlines that do not price gouge.

Several airlines, including Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) , JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASDAQ:JBLU) , United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) , and American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) , have canceled multiple flights as it continues to get cold.

Sean Duffy On Roadways

"We have 17 states that have shut down lanes so they can plough and salt," the Transport Secretary said. He added that the cold has presented challenges for people, as it will remain cold in the Midwest until the end of the week. He also urged people to avoid non-essential travel and stay put. "We are working overtime" to ensure the roadways open as "safely and quickly as possible," Duffy said.

Government Shutdown's Cancellations

This isn't the first flurry of cancellations Duffy has had to wrestle with, as the historic 43-day government shutdown last year also caused major staffing shortages, as well as several flight cuts at major airports.

Meanwhile, Duffy, in a response to the DOT's staffing issues with controllers, touted the agency's collegiate programs as a way to future-proof staff-related woes, adding Sacramento City College as the 10th program to join the Collegiate Training Initiative.

