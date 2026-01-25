Winter Storm Batters East Coast: Power Outages, Most Flight Cancelations Since COVID Shutdown

The US Atlantic Coast is currently grappling with a severe winter storm that has led to widespread power outages and grounded thousands of flights. The situation is expected to deteriorate further.

The storm hit on Sunday, bringing with it heavy snow and ice. This has resulted in power outages and grounded flights, affecting areas from Texas to the Mid-South.

Freezing rain has caused power lines to collapse, leaving nearly 933,000 homes and businesses without electricity, mainly in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

According to the CBS News, several airlines have canceled more than 10,000 flights on Sunday, the highest single-day total since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and more than double the number of cancellations recorded on Saturday.

More than 80% of departures were canceled at Newark Liberty International Airport, LaGuardia, and John F. Kennedy International Airport.

In response to the crisis, the US Energy Department has directed Texas’ grid operator to utilize backup features at data centers during periods of extreme stress.

The department has also issued an emergency order authorizing the largest US grid, PJM Interconnection, to operate resources beyond the limits established by environmental rules or state law, in a bid to prevent blackouts.

Wholesale electricity prices in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington have doubled due to the surge in demand.

According to forecaster Paul Ziegenfelder of the Weather Prediction Center, the storm is expected to continue causing disruptions, with temperatures forecast to remain “bitterly cold,” reports the Bloomberg.

This severe winter storm not only disrupts daily life but also poses significant economic challenges. The power outages and flight cancellations have a direct impact on businesses and the economy as a whole.

Moreover, the surge in electricity prices due to increased demand puts additional financial strain on households and businesses alike.

The ongoing situation underscores the importance of robust infrastructure and effective emergency response mechanisms to mitigate the impact of such extreme weather events.

