Iran Reopens Airspace Following Five-Hour Closure Amid Brewing Tensions With Trump

Iran has reopened its airspace following a closure that lasted five hours as tensions brew between Tehran and Washington amid a crackdown on protestors against the current government.

Airspace Closure Disrupts Flights

The authorities had initially announced on Wednesday that the Airspace would be closed until 7.30 PM ET, but extended the closure to 10:30 PM ET, Reuters reported on Wednesday. The closure has disrupted flights for multiple airlines worldwide.

However, according to data from Flightradar, the airspace is now open and seeing a handful of flights by Iranian carriers like Mahan Air, Yazd Airways and AVA Airlines, all flying to destinations within the country.

"TEHRAN FIR CLSD TO ALL FLIGHTS EXCEPT INTERNATIONAL CIVIL ARR/DEP FLIGHTS TO/FROM TEHRAN FIR WITH PRIOR FLIGHT PERMISSION FROM IRAN CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY(CAA)," a NOTAM (notice to airmen) issued earlier by Iran said.

India's largest flight operator, IndiGo, earlier warned of flight disruptions, as did German airline Lufthansa, which rejigged its operations following the announcement of airspace closure.

Trump's Tariffs On Iran Trade

Trump had earlier issued a warning to countries engaged in trade activities with Iran, saying that the countries would face an additional 25% tariff on all trade activities conducted with the U.S.

Trump's warning came as rights groups suggested Iran's crackdown on protestors led to several deaths and thousands of arrests, while Iranian authorities shared that they had recorded deaths of security personnel.

Supporters of the current regime, led by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, also rallied in tens of thousands on the streets of Tehran following the protests, according to a report by The Guardian on Monday.

Trump's former national security advisor, John Bolton, on the other hand, called negotiations with Iran a waste of time and effort, urging the U.S. to build pressure on the regime by offering support for opposition forces in the country.

Oil prices were also affected by the tensions, with the West Texas Intermediate crude, tracked by the United States Oil Fund (NYSE:USO), rose for the sixth straight session to $62 a barrel. The price increase comes as uncertainty looms around disruptions to supply chains, as well as potential U.S. military action.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock