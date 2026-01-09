Sean Duffy Touts American Manufacturing Push After Boeing–Alaska Air Deal: 'The Golden Age Of Travel...'

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has touted the U.S.'s push towards domestic manufacturing following a multi-aircraft deal between Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) and Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) .

The Golden Age Of Travel

In a post on the social media platform X on Thursday, Duffy shared a video touting America's manufacturing. "American manufacturing is back," Duffy said, adding that it signifies the U.S.'s manufacturing muscle in both the aviation and automotive sectors.

"The Golden Age of Travel means we are making the best products in the world HERE in the USA," Duffy said in the caption posted along with the video.

Speaking on the deal between the two companies, Duffy said that it signified "the confidence that Alaska has in Boeing, that America has in Boeing, that DOT has in Alaska."

Alaska Air signed a deal with Boeing, which would see the flight operator purchase over 105 Boeing 737-10 jets, which is the largest variant of the 737 MAX line of aircraft from the Seattle-based manufacturer. Alaska also agreed to purchase over five Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

New Air Traffic Control System

Separately, Duffy also touted updates to the U.S.'s Air Traffic Control system, reiterating his previous statement that the Department of Transportation (DOT) has replaced copper wires in a third of the ATC system with fiber optic cables, which will result in more efficiency.

It's worth noting that Duffy had also claimed that President Donald Trump had saved $200 million from the contracts granted to national security company Peraton, which was hired by the DOT as the project manager to work on improving and modernizing the ATC infrastructure, which the transport secretary had said required an additional $19 billion in funding.

Image via Shutterstock