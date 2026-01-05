Delta, American Airlines Increase Flights To Cushion Delays Caused By Trump's Restrictions On Carribean Operations Following Venezuela Raid

Delta Airlines Inc. (NASDAQ:DAL) , American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have added several additional flights as thousands of travelers were left stranded in the Caribbean amid flight restrictions imposed by the President Donald Trump administration after it carried out a raid in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.

Students Left Stranded Due To Cancellations

Students returning to school were left stranded due to the uncertainty around flights, Business Insider reported on Monday.

Catalina Rodriguez, a veterinary student cited in the report, said that she was supposed to be flying with American Airlines on Saturday, but her flight was delayed. Rodriguez also mentioned other classmates being stuck due to cancellations.

Stranded passengers also face uncertainty over refunds and accommodations due to cancellations, as operators do not legally owe passengers compensation because the cancellations stem from government action, the report said. Some flights were still operational, but are took significant detours, the report mentioned.

Delta, American Airlines Add More Flights

Delta Airlines issued an official statement on Sunday, announcing additional flight operations on its Caribbean network. "Delta has proactively added more than 2,600 seats through extra flights across its Caribbean network for Monday, Jan. 5," the airline said, but added that some flights could be delayed on Monday.

American Airlines also announced it added nearly 2,000 additional seats in Caribbean operations, on top of the 5,000 it had announced, which comprises "a total of nearly 7,000 seats with 43 extra flights — to boost capacity." The operator also shared it would be operating intra-island flights in the Eastern Caribbean region with "two special flights connecting Anguilla Wallblake, Anguilla (AXA), and Beef Island, British Virgin Islands (EIS), to San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)."

Sean Duffy Resumes Flights

The news comes as Transport Secretary Sean Duffy announced that flight restrictions were being lifted and airlines would be able to carry out flight operations in the Caribbean region.

Back in November, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had warned flights against flying over Venezuelan airspace at all altitudes, citing threats to the aircraft's safety.

