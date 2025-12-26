Holiday Travel Chaos: JetBlue, Delta, American, United Flights Cancelled As Winter Storm Devin Strikes Northeast US

On Friday, a powerful winter storm sweeping across the Northeast upended peak holiday travel, triggering widespread flight cancellations, delays, and emergency declarations across multiple states.

Winter Storm Devin Disrupts Holiday Travel Nationwide

Airlines across the U.S. canceled and delayed thousands of flights Friday as winter storm Devin brought heavy snow and hazardous travel conditions to major population centers, according to data from flight-tracking website FlightAware.

The disruption comes during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

At the time of writing, more than 27,000 flights were delayed worldwide, with nearly 7,800 delays tied to U.S. travel. Additionally, over 2,000 flights were canceled globally, including 1,650 flights within, into, or out of the U.S.

New York Airports Hit Hardest By Cancellations And Delays

The worst disruptions were concentrated in the New York metropolitan area, where John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, and LaGuardia Airport issued warnings to travelers about potential delays and cancellations.

More than half of all U.S. flight disruptions occurred at these three airports, FlightAware data showed, as snowfall intensified across the region.

Airlines Cancel Hundreds Of Flights As Storm Intensifies

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) led all carriers in cancellations, grounding hundreds of flights as the storm impacted its core Northeast operations, according to Reuters.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) , American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) , United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) , and Republic Airways (NASDAQ:RJET) also reported significant cancellations.

Heavy Snow Forecast Prompts Emergency Declarations

The National Weather Service warned that winter storm Devin would create dangerous travel conditions from the Great Lakes through the northern Mid-Atlantic and southern New England through Saturday morning.

Forecasters projected 4 to 8 inches of snow across parts of upstate New York, New York City, and Long Island.

In response, New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency, while New Jersey and Pennsylvania imposed commercial vehicle restrictions on major highways to reduce accident risks, the report noted.

