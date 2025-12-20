Ford Recalls Over 270,000 Electric And Hybrid Vehicles Over Potential Roll-Away Risk

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) has announced a recall of over 270,000 electric and hybrid vehicles in the U.S. due to a potential roll-away risk.

Check out the current price of F stock here.

Recall Details And Safety Issue

The recall includes certain 2022–2026 F-150 Lightning BEV models, 2024–2026 Mustang Mach-E vehicles, and 2025–2026 Maverick models, according to a Thursday notice from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The issue involves the integrated park module, which may fail to lock the vehicle into the park position when the driver shifts into park.

The Michigan-based multinational automaker said it will provide a free software update for the park module.

See Also: Trump’s Marijuana Reclassification Looks Set To Send This Cannabis ETF Soaring: Big Surge In Momentum

Ford's EV Strategy In Focus

This recall comes at a crucial time for Ford, which has been making significant changes to its business model.

On Monday, the company announced it would refocus on higher-return opportunities, including expanding its hybrid lineup and concentrating North American EV development on a new, low-cost, flexible Universal EV platform.

Ford had also announced the decision to halt production of the electric F-150 Lightning.

This has led to speculation about the future of the EV market, with startups like Slate Auto, which is backed by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, betting on sustained demand, as evidenced by 150,000 reservations for its electric pickup truck.

The fresh recall adds to Ford's over 135 recalls issued in 2025, spanning multiple model lines and affecting millions of vehicles.

What’s Going On With Ford’s Stock?

Ford’s stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 56.13.

With a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, the large-cap company's stock has a 52-week high of $13.99 and a 52-week low of $8.44.

The stock has gained 36.34% over the past 12 months, reflecting a strong upward trend.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate F stock has a Value score of 82.42. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.