JetBlue's 2026 Route Shakeup Targets Puerto Rico, Upstate New York

JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASDAQ:JBLU) is expanding its service in Puerto Rico and upstate New York, adding new nonstop routes that will begin in March 2026 as the airline focuses on growth in leisure and friends and family travel.

JetBlue will launch year-round nonstop flights from San Juan to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Jacksonville, Florida; Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia, and Buffalo, New York, with limited-time introductory one-way fares starting at $99, the airline said.

Puerto Rico Expansion

JetBlue President Marty St. George said the new routes build on the carrier's long-standing ties to the island. Gov. Jenniffer González-Colón said the added flights should help attract more U.S. visitors while giving Puerto Ricans additional options to travel and reconnect with family.

Tourism Marketing Deal

JetBlue also renewed a cooperative marketing agreement with the Puerto Rico Tourism Company. Executive Director Willianette Robles Cancel said the effort aims to support key routes and encourage demand for new service.

Upstate New York Adds Routes

JetBlue said it will add nonstop flights from Buffalo to Fort Myers, Florida, and San Juan, plus new service between Syracuse, New York, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, starting in March.

Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) welcomed the additions, saying more direct options can help travelers and local businesses.

Industry Backdrop

Airline expansion plans can be sensitive to aircraft availability and maintenance pipelines. A separate report highlighted an issue with an A320 fuselage supplier affecting Airbus programs and detailed which U.S. carriers operate the largest A320-family fleets.

JBLU Price Action: JetBlue shares closed Wednesday up 3.29% higher at $4.71.

Photo: Coby Wayne via Shutterstock