Airbus Orders Emergency Recall Of 6,000 A320 Jets After JetBlue Incident, Triggering Global Flight Delays And Holiday Travel Chaos

Airbus SE (OTC:EADSF) ordered immediate repairs to A320-family aircraft on Friday, a move that affects a significant number of the global fleet and threatens major disruptions across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Airlines Worldwide Scramble After Sudden Airbus Directive

In a statement, Airbus said a recent incident showed that solar flares could interfere with and corrupt data essential to the aircraft's flight-control systems.

“These recommendations will lead to operational disruptions to passengers and customers. We apologise for the inconvenience,” the jet-maker said.

The planemaker ordered urgent repairs for 6,000 aircraft in its widely used A320 fleet. The urgent bulletin requires operators to revert to an earlier software version before the jets can resume passenger flights, reported Reuters.

The recall follows an Oct. 30 JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) incident in which an A320 experienced an unexpected loss of altitude linked to a malfunction in its flight-control system.

The issue ranks among the biggest recalls in Airbus' 55-year history and comes just weeks after the A320 surpassed the Boeing Co.’s (NYSE:BA) 737 as the world's most-delivered jet, the report added.

Software Vulnerability Tied To Flight-Control Computer

Airbus traced the issue to the aircraft's ELAC, or Elevator and Aileron Computer, which manages pitch and roll commands, the report noted, citing the bulletin.

More than 1,000 jets may also require hardware changes, potentially extending downtime.

France’s Thales (OTC:THLLY) (OTC:THLEF) told the publication that the affected functionality is tied to software outside its responsibility.

Groundings Hit Major Carriers During Peak Travel Season

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) , the world's largest A320 operator, said 340 of its jets need the fix.

Air France (OTC:AFLYY) canceled dozens of flights, Colombian carrier Avianca suspended ticket sales through Dec. 8, and carriers including IndiGo, Deutsche Lufthansa (OTC:DLAKY) , and easyJet Plc (OTC:ESYJY) (OTC:EJTTF) are temporarily pulling aircraft from service.

Mexico’s Volaris and Air New Zealand warned of delays and cancellations.

Most repairs take about two hours, though airlines warn that coordinating fixes amid labor shortages and existing maintenance backlogs will remain a challenge.

Airbus Revenue Rises 7% On Strong Deliveries

Airbus SE reported steady growth in its latest nine-month results through September 2025, with consolidated revenue rising 7% to €47.4 billion as the company increased deliveries across its commercial, helicopter, and defense divisions.

The planemaker logged 610 gross aircraft orders and 514 net orders, ending the period with a backlog of 8,665 jets.

Commercial aircraft revenue climbed to €33.9 billion on the back of 507 deliveries, while Airbus Helicopters posted a 16% revenue jump to €5.7 billion with 218 units delivered.

