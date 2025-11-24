Gavin Newsom Slams Sean Duffy For Urging People To Dress Nicely On Thanksgiving Flights, Transportation Secretary Hits Back With 'Skinny Jeans' Jibe

California Governor Gavin Newsom has slammed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy after the pair earlier clashed over Commercial Driver's Licenses (CDLs) allegedly issued by California to undocumented workers.

Gavin Newsom Slams Sean Duffy's Dressing Up Comments

Taking to the social media platform X on Saturday, Newsom slammed Duffy's comments, where he urged people to "dress up" when traveling on planes ahead of the busy holiday season.

"Sean Duffy eliminated fines for airlines that delay or cancel your flights," Newsome said in the post, adding that the change in regulations had made it "easier" for airlines to disrupt people's travel plans. Newsom also highlighted that Duffy's alternative was to urge people to "wear a nice dress on the plane."

Sean Duffy Responds To Criticism

Responding to Newsom's comments, Duffy said that Newsom's comments were "not true," in a post on X. "Unlike your mask mandate, our attire recommendations don't impede on Americans' civil liberties," Duffy said in the post. Taking an apparent swing at the California Governor’s fashion tastes, Duffy added that travelers could still wear “skinny jeans” during flights.

Trump's $10K Bonus

Recently, President Donald Trump announced that he would be offering $10,000 bonus checks to 776 air traffic controllers and technicians for continuing to show up to work during the historic 42-day government shutdown.

Duffy had earlier backed Trump's comments, which indicated that he would be offering a bonus to workers and ATCs who continued working during the shutdown. The Transportation Secretary also assured workers that they would be receiving their pay within 24-48 hours once the government reopens.

82 Million Americans Traveling

Meanwhile, data released by the American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts over 81.83 million Americans will be traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday season, with over 6 million people expected to travel via flights, in what could be a boost to flight operators like American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) and others after travel disruptions impacted the aviation industry.

