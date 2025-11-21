TSA Probe Triggered After Meat Cleaver Slips Past Airport Security At Portland

The Transportation Security Administration is investigating how a meat cleaver slipped through screening at Portland International Airport and onto a Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) flight, a rare but unnerving security lapse that forced passengers to leave the plane and undergo additional screening.

Cleaver Found After Boarding, TSA Opens Probe

The incident happened on Thursday, Nov. 13, at Portland International Airport in Portland, Oregon, according to the Port of Portland, the public agency that runs the airport. Delta staff discovered the item after boarding and reported a "hazardous item" to TSA, which then alerted port operations.

In a statement shared with CNN, TSA said it recognized the breach. "TSA is aware that a passenger departing Portland International Airport on Thursday passed through the security checkpoint with a meat cleaver in their carry-on bag. We take this matter very seriously," the agency said.

TSA added it is working to "determine the circumstances surrounding this event" and "will take appropriate corrective action that could include additional training of the security screening workforce."

Delta Deplanes Travelers, Flight Delayed To Salt Lake

Delta opted to empty the aircraft as a precaution. Passengers were deplaned and re-screened before being allowed back on board, The Hill reported. "We apologize to our customers for the delay and any inconvenience," the airline said in a statement. "Due to a possible security issue, we elected to deplane and rescreen the aircraft." The flight later arrived in Salt Lake City about two-and-a-half hours late.

TSA officials have not said whether agents confiscated the cleaver or whether the passenger faces penalties. Local reporting by NBC-affiliated television station KMTR said no arrest was made at the airport.

TSA Rules Explicitly Bar Cleavers In Carry-Ons

The episode stands out because TSA's rules are explicit on kitchen blades. Meat cleavers are prohibited in carry-on luggage but allowed in checked bags if packaged safely. "Any sharp objects in checked bags should be sheathed or securely wrapped to prevent injury to baggage handlers and inspectors," TSA's "What Can I Bring?" guidance says.

Photo Courtesy: Kit Leong on Shutterstock.com