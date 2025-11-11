Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) slipped on Tuesday as Canaccord's George Gianarikas maintained Hold and lifted his target to $19.

The move coincided with Lyft's plan to bring licensed taxis directly into its app, integrating with Curb, a taxi platform with thousands of professional drivers.

Through Curb Flow, service launches in Los Angeles later this month, with more cities coming.

Taxi Access Expands For Lyft Riders

The move builds on the San Francisco-based company's initial taxi pilot in St. Louis and aims to shorten wait times by adding more vehicles to the platform.

Lyft said the integration gives taxi drivers access to roughly 50 million annual riders, increasing earning potential and boosting on-road hours.

Passengers in Los Angeles will be able to request licensed taxis within the standard Lyft app.

Future rollouts are planned in other major markets, allowing Curb drivers to receive trip requests through their existing in-car systems.

"Our partnership with Curb will create a better experience for Lyft riders – by adding drivers on Curb to the platform, wait times will shrink and riders will get to where they are going faster," said Jeremy Bird, EVP of Driver Experience at Lyft.

He also said the company looks forward to bringing Curb's driver community into Lyft's network.

Curb Flow Unifies Bookings

Curb Flow consolidates demand from fleet dispatches, taxi apps and street hails, helping drivers connect with more trips.

The integration keeps most Lyft app features intact even when a taxi arrives, including upfront pricing.

"We believe that licensed taxis should be a central part of the modern ride-hailing experience," said Dorel Tamam, Vice President of Curb's mobile unit.

He said more partnerships increase earning opportunities for drivers while offering riders dependable transportation from vehicles they already trust.

More Cities On The Way

Lyft said the collaboration supports its marketplace strategy, creates more supply during busy periods and improves consistency across the platform.

Curb maintains a nationwide network of professional drivers, and the company expects thousands more to come online as new markets activate.

Price Action: LYFT shares are trading lower by 1.14% to $23.45 at last check on Tuesday.

