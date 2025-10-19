Boeing Cargo Plane Veers Off Runway At Hong Kong Airport, Claims Two Lives

On Sunday, a cargo plane from Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) operated by Emirates veered off the runway at Hong Kong International Airport, resulting in two fatalities.

Boeing Cargo Plane Skids Into Sea

The Boeing cargo plane, bearing the flight number EK9788, skidded off the runway at approximately 3:50 pm Eastern Time Sunday or 3:50 a.m. Hong Kong time on Monday. The aircraft, which had flown in from Dubai, landed in the sea, reported CNN.

Hong Kong's Civil Aviation Department (CAD) confirmed that two ground staff members lost their lives after the airport vehicle they were in fell into the water when the plane deviated from its path.

An image circulating on social media shows the aircraft with its tail broken.

Four crew members were on board and have been transported to local hospitals for medical treatment. Rescue vehicles, vessels, and fire engines were promptly dispatched to the scene.

The airport's north runway was closed after the incident, but the other two runways remain open and operational.



An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the airport vehicle’s plunge into the sea and whether it was directly linked to the plane’s deviation from the runway.

Another Tarmac Collision Involving Major Airlines

This incident adds to a series of recent aviation mishaps. On Friday, two passenger jets operated by United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) collided on the tarmac at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Friday afternoon.

Earlier this month, two Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) jets collided while taxiing at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, injuring a flight attendant.

Boeing Under Safety Scrutiny

Additionally, Boeing has been under scrutiny for a series of incidents. In September, families of victims from a fatal crash in India filed a lawsuit against Boeing and Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON), alleging a defective fuel cutoff switch on the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner caused the Air India Flight 171 disaster in June, killing 242 people on board and 19 others on the ground.

Meanwhile, in July, a Jeju Air crash in South Korea, which killed 179 people, was linked to pilots powering down a less-damaged engine following a bird strike.

Notably, the FAA has approved Boeing to raise its 737 Max production rate from 38 to 42 jets per month after completing comprehensive safety inspections, following the January 2024 Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) door plug incident.



Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.