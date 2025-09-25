Sean Duffy Warns Europe To Not Restrict Flights From US: 'We're Not Going To Take That...'

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has warned governments in Europe not to impose restrictions on flights entering the continent from the U.S.

Restricting Air Traffic

"We’re seeing more airports get in the game of trying to restrict air traffic, which is contrary to the agreements that we have with them," Duffy said in a statement to Reuters on Wednesday. He added that such restrictions would harm the movement of businesspeople as well as trade.

Flight carriers in the U.S. have raised concerns about the noise reduction protocols at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport as well as passenger caps at the Dublin airport, which is currently under a legal challenge, the report says.

Referring to the administration's earlier actions against Mexico, citing possibly unfair competitive advantages. The restrictions require Mexico to file flight schedules for approval. "I think Mexico is a sign that we’re not going to take that," Duffy said.

Moolenaar Wants To Restrict Chinese Flights

This news comes as Rep. John Moolenaar (R) recently called upon the Trump administration to restrict landing rights for Chinese flights entering the U.S. over Beijing's rare Earth embargo.

Moolenaar serves as the Chair of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on China. The lawmaker also wants the U.S. to impose control on the sale of commercial aircraft to Chinese carriers.

Interestingly, Seattle-based aerospace giant Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) was reportedly negotiating with Chinese aircraft carriers over a major order that could include over 500 jets. However, the deal was still contingent on the U.S. and China maintaining favorable trade relations.

Delta Air's Partnership With Aeromexico

Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) sought a five-month extension to wrap up its joint venture with Grupo Aeromexico after the DoJ supported ending anti-trust immunity for the alliance between the two flight carriers.

"Competition is particularly valuable in the airline industry. It drives lower prices, better quality, and more of the services consumers want," the DoJ said in a filing against the alliance.

