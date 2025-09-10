FAA Issues Urgent Safety Alert Warning That Lithium Battery Devices Stored In Overhead Bins Could Spark Dangerous Fires Onboard Flights

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has issued guidelines for flight carriers over the potential risks associated with devices powered by lithium batteries onboard aircraft.

Multiple Safety Events Involving Lithium Batteries

The FAA issued the guidelines on Tuesday following several events aboard aircraft involving lithium batteries acting as ignition sources for onboard fires, the agency said in the advisory.

Lithium batteries or devices powered by them may be stored in overhead storage or carry-on baggage, which may be difficult to access, the agency said, adding that the "detection of thermal runaway and firefighting measures may be delayed in flight, increasing the safety risk."

The agency called upon airlines to review passenger safety messaging, including websites, notification systems, cabin announcements, and safety videos."

Southwest Airlines' Battery Rules, Pete Buttigieg Attacks Trump

Southwest Airlines Co. LUV had earlier announced it would require all passengers aboard its flights to keep lithium-powered devices, including portable chargers, in plain sight and not in the overhead storage bins amid fire hazard risks.

The announcement was also followed by an incident where a portable battery pack started to smoke onboard a Southwest flight from Baltimore to Tampa, Florida. The flight had to be diverted to South Carolina following the incident.

Elsewhere, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has attacked the Trump administration for cancelling a Biden-era rule that ordered flight carriers to compensate passengers over flight disruptions.

