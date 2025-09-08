Pete Buttigieg Doubles Down On Criticism Of Trump Administration Over Airline Compensation Rules: 'Picking Corporations Over Consumers'

Biden-era Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has criticized President Donald Trump once again over the Department of Transportation's changes to airline compensation rules.

‘Picking Corporations Over Consumers,' Pete Buttigieg Says

Taking to the social media platform X on Sunday, Buttigieg released a new video criticizing the Trump administration over new rules regarding compensation offered to passengers for flight disruptions by airlines. He accused the government of "dismantling" the previous Biden administration's work for passenger protection.

Buttigieg also shared how the Trump administration was filing paperwork that may "get rid of" or "weaken" rules like offering passengers their money back, “if the airline charges you a fee for something you don't get."

He also accused the government of being anti-consumer. "The Trump administration is always picking corporations over consumers," Buttigieg said, before announcing a new public platform that would let consumers voice their opinion about these policies on the record.

Buttigieg Attacks Trump's Crypto Activities

Buttigieg has also attacked Trump over the latter's cryptocurrency gains, as the Trump family made over $5 billion in paper gains, calling the gains a "new level of corruption," which was unacceptable.

DoT's Proposed Withdrawal Of ANPRM, Duffy Says ATC Needs Additional Funds

Meanwhile, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that the administration was planning to withdraw the Biden-era Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, which dictates that airlines compensate passengers for disruptions.

Duffy also said that the government would require an additional $19 billion in funding to overhaul the aging ATC system in the U.S., taking the total funds required to over $31 billion.

