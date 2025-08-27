Trump Administration Withdraws $175 Million More From California's High-Speed Rail Project, Calls It 'Failed Experiment'

In a fresh blow to California’s high-speed rail project, the Trump administration has withdrawn another $175 million in funding, adding to the challenges faced by the long-delayed initiative.

High-Speed Rail In California Faces Fresh Setback

The U.S. Transportation Secretary, Sean P. Duffy, announced the withdrawal of $175 million earmarked for grade separation, over-crossing, design work and the construction of a high-speed rail station in Madera.

"The waste ends here. As of today, the American people are done investing in California's failed experiment,” stated Duffy. He said his department would instead focus on improving travel by investing in well-managed initiatives that could make projects like high-speed rail a reality.

The funding cuts pose another setback to the 16-year effort to link Los Angeles and San Francisco with a three-hour train ride, planned to be the fastest passenger rail service in the U.S.



Despite the construction of over 50 major railway structures and completion of 70 miles of guideway, the project has been marred by numerous delays and escalating costs. With no operational section of the railway yet and a completion date still years away, the project’s initial cost of $33 billion has ballooned to a projected $128 billion.

Trump, California Clashes Deepen With Latest Funding Fight

In July, the Trump administration had withdrawn $4 billion in federal funding from the project, citing excessive costs and unmet promises. California filed a lawsuit challenging the funding withdrawal, labeling the move unlawful.

The latest funding cut is another chapter in the ongoing feud between President Donald Trump and California’s Governor Gavin Newsom. The two have frequently clashed on a variety of issues, including transportation, immigration, and transgender rights. Newsom has been vocal in his criticism of Trump, even mocking the President’s social media posts and warning that he will be “fired” soon.

Despite the challenges, Newsom has been firm in his commitment to sustainable transportation, with plans to offer incentives to EV buyers even after Trump ended the $7,500 Federal credit.

Image via Shutterstock

