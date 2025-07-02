Carnival Corp. CCL is preparing to launch its new private cruise destination, Celebration Key, which will officially open to guests on July 19.

What To Know: The cruise line's newest destination is located on the island of Grand Bahama and is part of Carnival's Paradise Collection, which also includes Half Moon Cay and Isla Tropicale.

Celebration Key features a mile-long beach, the world's largest swim-up bar, a 10-story sandcastle featuring two water slides and a massive man-made lagoon.

Read Next: Elon Musk’s ‘Stupid’ Actions Will Be Tesla’s ‘Nail In The Coffin,’ Ross Gerber Warns

Carnival CEO Josh Weinstein told Fox Business on June 24 that Celebration Key was “already one of the most searched-out cruise destinations on Google” ahead of its debut.

"We've built five portals all over this destination so that we can accommodate different needs for different guests,” he said. “We have a family zone, we have an adult zone, we have a private beach club and more,” Weinstein said.

Carnival also has plans to renovate its Relax Away, Half Moon Cay private island and expansions are planned for its Mahogany Bay destination in Honduras next year.

The CEO told analysts on the company's most recent earnings call that Carnival sees incremental and targeted investments in its collection of private locations as an opportunity to take market share from "land-based alternatives."

What Else: Carnival's stock has gained 25% over the past month, driven in part by its better-than-expected earnings report released last week.

The company said it is on track to beat 2025's record bookings next year with pricing at historical highs.

CCL Price Action: Carnival shares ended Wednesday's session 3.53% higher at $29.65, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock