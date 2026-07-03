The idea of earning money with little to no ongoing effort has long been a popular goal among investors. But one investor argued that many so-called passive income strategies aren’t nearly as passive as they’re made out to be.

The investor pointed to rental properties and other popular passive income approaches as examples.

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“Rental properties need management,” they wrote. “Side hustles need time. Businesses need customers. Content needs consistency. Trading needs attention.”

Instead, they said dividend and income-focused exchange-traded funds have become what they consider “the most realistic passive income source.”

Building Cash Flow Without Another Job

The investor wasn’t claiming dividend ETFs are a secret path to beating the market. In fact, they openly acknowledged that many income-focused funds may underperform growth-oriented investments over time.

“I don’t think these funds are magic,” they wrote. “I also don’t think they always beat buying the underlying index or growth stocks.”

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“It makes progress visible,” they wrote. “A monthly or quarterly cash payment is easier to track.”

That idea resonated with many commenters. “The psychological benefit of seeing actual cash hit your account is underrated, especially when you’re years away from needing it,” one investor said. “Makes the whole wealth-building thing feel less theoretical.”

The Debate Over Dividends Versus Growth

Not everyone agreed with the approach.

Several commenters argued that investors who are still working should focus on total return instead of income generation.

“Generally you’ll be better off focusing on total returns, so growth stocks, while working a job,” one person said.

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Others argued that dividend payments are often more about psychology than investing fundamentals.

Still, many investors said the strategy can serve a purpose, especially for those pursuing financial independence. One commenter described the concept as simply “buying your income.”

One reason income-focused investors like dividend ETFs is that they make progress easier to see. Tools like Empower help you track your net worth, investment accounts, cash flow and retirement progress in one place, giving a clearer picture of how close they are to their long-term goals.

And if you’re looking to put those insights into action, Webull offers an all-in-one self-directed investing platform where investors can access stocks, ETFs and other investment products, along with advanced tools and market data.

For the original poster, that visibility is exactly the point. “Growth assets are for building wealth,” they wrote. “Income assets are for turning wealth into usable cash flow.”

Read Next: Want rental property income without fixing leaky faucets or screening tenants? Arrived lets you invest in rental homes starting at just $100

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