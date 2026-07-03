Elon Musk spends his days building rockets, brain implants and artificial intelligence. Yet one of his most enthusiastic endorsements went to something that has been sitting in grocery store refrigerators for decades.

Diet Coke.

"I would just like to thank the genius who came up with Diet Coke," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote on X in 2023. "Best drink ever."

"Coke Zero is a way better name, but I like the taste of Diet Coke slightly more."

For a man known for chasing the next breakthrough, it was a reminder that sometimes an old favorite still wins.

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A Billionaire With a Favorite Can

Musk’s affection for Diet Coke has become something of a running joke.

In another exchange about Coca-Cola, he wrote, "Diet Coke & Coke Zero are awesome. I don’t care if drinking gallons of it shaves a bit of life off. Worth it."

He has also shared photos of empty Diet Coke cans on his bedside table, joking, "I have a drinking problem."

While Coca-Cola has spent years promoting Coke Zero Sugar as its flagship zero-calorie cola, Musk has consistently landed on the side of Diet Coke, even while admitting the newer product has the stronger name.

Buffett Drinks It. Musk Builds the Future.

Musk is hardly the only billionaire with a Coca-Cola habit.

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Then there is Berkshire Hathaway Chair Warren Buffett.

It is a fitting contrast.

Buffett became one of history’s greatest investors by buying durable businesses with predictable cash flows and holding them for decades. Musk built his fortune by betting on industries many investors once considered too risky or too early, including electric vehicles, reusable rockets, artificial intelligence and brain-computer interfaces.

The Next Generation of Big Bets

That difference in philosophy reflects two approaches investors often weigh.

Some prefer companies with long operating histories, recognizable brands and steady earnings. Others look for emerging technologies that could reshape entire industries if they succeed.

Artificial intelligence has become one of those areas attracting enormous amounts of capital. But while much of the attention goes to the companies building AI models, another group is focused on the infrastructure making those systems possible.

BluSky AI is developing modular AI data centers and cloud infrastructure designed for artificial intelligence workloads. Rather than competing to build the next chatbot, the company is focused on supplying the computing capacity that increasingly sophisticated AI models require.

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One Drink, Two Investing Styles

Musk’s favorite soft drink may have nothing to do with investing, but the story offers an interesting contrast.

One billionaire reaches for a Diet Coke while building companies aimed at transforming transportation, space exploration and artificial intelligence. Another prefers the original formula while collecting dividends from one of the world’s most recognizable consumer brands.

Different tastes. Different investment philosophies.

The common thread is conviction. Whether it’s a favorite soft drink or a long-term investment thesis, both have shown a willingness to stick with what they believe works.

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