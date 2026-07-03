When one spouse is ready to retire and the other isn’t, the disagreement is rarely just about money. It’s about different thresholds for security, different visions of what the next chapter looks like, and often different assumptions about how long the money actually needs to last.

With $1.2 million between you and both of you at 61, the question of “enough” has a real, calculable answer. It just depends on variables most couples haven’t explicitly discussed.

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The 4% Rule Has Limits — Especially at 61

The common starting point for retirement income planning is the 4% rule: withdraw 4% of your portfolio in year one, adjust for inflation annually, and the money should last 30 years. On $1.2 million, that’s $48,000 per year before Social Security.

But 30 years gets you to age 91. If either of you lives into your mid-90s, which is increasingly common, a 30-year horizon may not be long enough. Some planners now use a 3% to 3.5% withdrawal rate for couples retiring before 65, which would put initial income at $36,000 to $42,000 annually from the portfolio. Adding Social Security changes the picture significantly, but only if you claim at the right time.

Social Security Timing Is Worth More Than Most Couples Realize

Claiming Social Security at 62, the earliest possible age, reduces your benefit by up to 30% compared to waiting until your full retirement age, which is 67 for anyone born after 1960, according to the Social Security Administration. Waiting until 70 increases your benefit by 8% for every year past full retirement age.

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For a couple, the calculus is more complex. Typically it makes sense for the higher earner to delay as long as possible, because the survivor will receive that higher benefit after one spouse dies. If your wife retires now and you continue working, she may be able to delay her own claim while living on a combination of your income and a small draw from savings.

What “Retiring Now” Actually Costs at 61

Health insurance is the biggest practical hurdle. Medicare doesn’t begin until 65. If your wife retires now, she’ll need coverage for four years, either through COBRA continuation from her employer’s plan, the ACA marketplace, or your employer’s plan if it covers spouses. COBRA can run $600 to $800 per month per person or more depending on the plan.

That’s a real cost that should be modeled explicitly before she hands in notice. It can run $30,000 or more over four years, which changes the withdrawal math meaningfully.

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The Disagreement About “Enough” Has a Technical Solution

Running a Monte Carlo simulation, a tool most financial planners use, stress-tests your portfolio across thousands of market scenarios to estimate the probability that your money lasts as long as you need it to. A portfolio with a 90% success rate over 35 years means it runs out in fewer than 10 out of 100 simulated outcomes. That’s the kind of specific answer that replaces abstract arguments about “enough.”

Financial Advisors can connect you with a fiduciary advisor who will model both scenarios, one spouse retiring now and both waiting, so you can make the decision with actual projections rather than competing instincts.

The answer to “is this enough?” is almost always more specific than the question sounds.

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