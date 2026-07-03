When an immigrant from East Africa arrived in the U.S. in June 2024, they had just $650 to their name. Less than two years later, they shared a screenshot showing their Fidelity investment accounts had grown to more than $33,700.

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The poster said the journey started with a willingness to take whatever work was available.

“I was determined to do any job and I didn’t want my degree to close my mind that I can’t do some jobs because I have a degree,” they wrote.

They added that they only started learning about investing and personal finance in 2025 and still consider themselves a beginner.

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“I don’t have a car note and I drive an old car. And I’m ok with it,” they said. “Instead of a car note, I choose to invest that. I don’t buy the idea of financing a liability.”

That mindset connected with many commenters who admitted they were struggling with car loans, credit card debt and lifestyle inflation.

Investing Instead of Lifestyle Inflation

The poster kept stressing that building wealth isn’t about getting rich fast. Instead, they focused on spending less and consistently investing their money.

When a Reddit user asked for investing advice, the investor said it’s best to learn the basics before jumping into the market.

“The first step is not to start investing but to learn how to invest before you start,” they wrote, adding that beginners can start with ETFs or index funds while continuing to build their knowledge.

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The poster also pushed back against the idea that success is determined by where someone starts.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from,” they wrote. “What matters is what you have between your ears.”

While $33,700 won’t make anyone rich overnight, many commenters saw the story as proof that steady saving, avoiding unnecessary debt and consistently investing can add up to real progress faster than many people expect.

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Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Arrived

BluSky AI

ARK7

Immersed

Miso Robotics

Vinovest

Fine wine and rare whiskey have historically moved independently of the stock market, making them a compelling alternative asset. Vinovest manages authenticated, insured portfolios of investment-grade wine and whiskey starting at $5,000 — sourcing, storage, and insurance all handled for you.

FarmTogether

Farmland has historically held its value through market volatility and delivered returns uncorrelated to stocks and bonds. For accredited investors, FarmTogether offers direct access to high-quality U.S. farmland starting at $15,000 — fully managed, with no landlord headaches.

EquityMultiple

For accredited investors looking beyond stocks and bonds, EquityMultiple provides access to vetted commercial real estate deals starting at $5,000, with only ~5% of opportunities passing their due diligence process.

Fundrise

Private real estate and private credit can add income and stability to a stock-heavy portfolio. Fundrise offers access to diversified private real estate and credit strategies through an easy-to-use platform, with professionally managed portfolios designed to generate passive income and long-term growth.

American Hartford Gold

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