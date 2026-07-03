I'm 28 and My Company Just Started Offering a 401(k). How Do I Actually Set It Up Correctly?

The default settings most employers provide are almost never optimal.

Contribution Rate: Start Higher Than You Think You Need To

Most plan enrollment defaults set your contribution at 3% of your salary. For a 28-year-old who wants to retire comfortably, 3% is almost certainly not enough. The general target is to contribute 15% of your gross income toward retirement, including any employer match.

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If 15% is not immediately affordable, contributing enough to capture the full employer match is the non-negotiable floor. An employer match of 50 cents on every dollar up to 6% of your salary is an immediate 50% return on those contributions, which no investment can reliably match. Leaving employer match money on the table is the most expensive mistake a new 401(k) participant can make.

Traditional Versus Roth: The Decision That Matters Most at 28

Many employer plans now offer both traditional pre-tax contributions and Roth after-tax contributions within the same 401(k). At 28, the Roth option deserves serious consideration. You are likely in a lower tax bracket now than you will be at peak earnings, which means paying taxes on your contributions now at a lower rate and receiving all future growth and withdrawals tax-free.

On $5,000 per year contributed at 28, growing at 7% annually for 37 years, the tax-free Roth benefit produces roughly $790,000 in fully tax-free retirement income. The same contributions in a traditional 401(k) produce the same investment growth, but every dollar withdrawn in retirement is taxed as ordinary income, which could mean a tax bill of $150,000 to $200,000 on those withdrawals depending on your bracket.

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The IRS provides detailed guidance on the difference between traditional and Roth 401(k) contributions, which is worth reading before you select your contribution type.

Fund Selection: The One Decision Most People Get Wrong

Most 401(k) plans offer a menu of mutual funds ranging from target-date funds to actively managed stock and bond funds. For most 28-year-olds, a low-cost target-date fund with a retirement year around 2060 or 2065 is the simplest correct answer. These funds automatically maintain an age-appropriate allocation and shift gradually toward bonds as you approach retirement, requiring no ongoing management from you.

If you want to build your own allocation, look for low-cost index funds with expense ratios below 0.10% rather than actively managed funds that typically charge 0.5% to 1.5% per year. The long-term performance difference between low-cost index funds and higher-cost active funds consistently favors the index funds after fees.

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The Annual Increase Mechanism

Most modern 401(k) plans offer an auto-escalation feature that automatically increases your contribution rate by one percentage point each year. Enrolling in this feature from day one means your savings rate climbs gradually each year, typically aligned with annual pay increases, without requiring a deliberate decision every year. Over a decade, auto-escalation from 6% to 15% effectively manages one of the hardest behavioral challenges in retirement saving.

SoFi Invest offers a Roth IRA that complements a workplace 401(k) for employees who want to contribute beyond the employer plan or want additional investment flexibility outside of their plan’s fund menu.

Log into your enrollment portal and check the expense ratios on every fund you are considering before confirming your selections. That one step takes five minutes and could save you tens of thousands of dollars in fees over the next 35 years.

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