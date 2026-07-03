Silicon Valley has spent years trying to convince the world that artificial intelligence will change everything. Mark Cuban has a different suggestion: start by convincing the neighbors.

In a June post on X, the billionaire entrepreneur argued that the growing backlash against AI data centers isn’t really about the buildings themselves. Instead, he said, they’re becoming symbols of something much bigger.

"It’s time for everyone to realize that the fight against data centers has nothing to do with data centers," Cuban wrote. "They have become a proxy for the hate towards AI and the concentration and accumulation of wealth it’s creating."

His message wasn’t aimed only at AI giants. It was a lesson for anyone trying to build the next transformative company.

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Winning Hearts Before Winning Markets

Cuban believes the biggest developers of large language models, or LLMs, have already lost the public relations battle because they’ve spent too much time talking about technology and not enough time listening to the people who feel threatened by it.

"Until those running the big LLMs understand this and start a community tour, not to explain the benefits of AI, it’s too late for that, but to help towns and cities that may be impacted by job losses… this battle is only going to get more intense," he wrote.

He added that no amount of political influence would solve the problem.

"No matter how much money you pay to buy politicians and races, you will lose."

The reason, Cuban said, is simple.

"One thing I have learned is being hated is not good for business."

Skip The Celebrity, Meet the Customer

Cuban’s advice wasn’t another public relations campaign. In fact, he argued companies should do the opposite.

"Don’t try to pay famous people to endorse what you are doing. That’s dumb," he wrote.

Instead, he urged AI companies to meet directly with the people most affected by the technology.

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For communities concerned about jobs, his advice was straightforward.

"How can they help? They will tell you. You will need to do what they ask."

For the creative community, Cuban encouraged executives to meet with arts and creative unions in Los Angeles and New York instead of major music labels or film studios.

"Talk to artists and ask them what you can do to provide financial and creative support," he wrote. "Every creative I know is TERRIFIED about what AI will do to their profession."

Reputation Is Becoming a Competitive Advantage

Cuban argued that many AI companies have underestimated the importance of public trust.

"The big LLMs have lost the PR battle," he wrote. "Why? Because they all suck at putting people first. They have an SV attitude that makes them all think they are John Galt saving the world."

His broader point extends well beyond artificial intelligence.

Companies disrupting established industries often focus on engineering, fundraising and scaling while treating community support as an afterthought. Cuban suggested that approach can become an expensive mistake, especially when projects depend on local approvals, infrastructure and public acceptance.

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The Cost of Ignoring People

Cuban ended with perhaps his strongest warning.

"Given the number of data centers and power that is needed, today and going forward," he wrote, "if you don’t kiss the a**** of the people that go to work every day, and are just trying to pay their bills, you will fall far far short of the capacity you need to make your business work."

Strip away the debate over AI, data centers and celebrity endorsements, and Cuban’s message becomes surprisingly timeless.

Businesses earn attention through innovation. They earn staying power through trust.

In an era when artificial intelligence is reshaping industries at record speed, Cuban argues the companies most likely to succeed won’t simply build the best technology. They’ll be the ones that remember technology still has to win over people.

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