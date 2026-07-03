I Just Got a $40,000 Inheritance. Should I Put It All Into My Retirement Account?

A $40,000 inheritance is a significant financial event, and the instinct to do something decisive with it is understandable. Putting it all into retirement accounts sounds responsible, but the contribution limits on tax-advantaged retirement accounts mean you cannot simply deposit $40,000 into an IRA at once, and the decision of how to deploy it deserves more nuance than a single destination.

The right answer depends on your age, your existing savings, your emergency fund, and what your retirement account contribution capacity actually is.

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What the Contribution Limits Actually Allow

The remainder, after this year’s contribution, can be held in a high-yield savings account earning competitive interest while you deploy it annually into the IRA.

Check the Foundation Before Directing Any of It to Retirement

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If you carry high-interest debt, particularly credit card balances above 15% APR, paying those down before directing money toward retirement accounts at a 7% to 8% expected return is mathematically defensible.

The Taxable Brokerage Account as a Supplement

If your emergency fund is solid, your debt is manageable, and you want to invest more than the annual IRA limit allows in a single year, a taxable brokerage account is the natural overflow vehicle. There are no contribution limits, no income restrictions, and no withdrawal penalties. Long-term capital gains in a taxable account are taxed at 0%, 15%, or 20% depending on your income, which is meaningfully lower than ordinary income tax rates.

For retirement savings beyond what tax-advantaged accounts can absorb, a taxable brokerage account invested in low-cost index funds is a straightforward and tax-efficient option.

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If You Are Considering a Roth Conversion

SoFi Invest offers both traditional and Roth IRA accounts with no minimum balance requirements, which makes it straightforward to open an account and begin annual contributions from the inheritance immediately.

Confirm your current year IRA contribution status before depositing anything. If you have already contributed $7,000 for this tax year, your first IRA deposit from the inheritance cannot happen until January 1 of next year, which affects how you hold the remainder in the interim.

Read Next: Retirees With $1M+ In Savings Are Rethinking Their Tax Strategy — Here’s Why Some Are Turning To Specialized Advisors

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