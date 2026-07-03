Elon Musk has called rockets reusable, cars self-driving and tunnels exciting. But when it came to Neuralink—his brain-computer interface company focused on restoring abilities for people with severe disabilities—he reached for a much bigger comparison.

"Neuralink is a much bigger breakthrough than most people realize," Musk wrote on X in May. "Enabling people to control a computer with their mind and the completely blind to see are Jesus-level miracles."

The post reflected Neuralink’s dual mission: delivering tangible neurological restoration while pursuing a longer-term vision of human-AI symbiosis.

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A Computer Cursor, Moved by Thought

Neuralink’s current human studies focus on people with quadriplegia caused by spinal-cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. Its implant is designed to interpret neural signals and translate them into actions on external devices, such as moving a cursor or using a computer keyboard.

The company implanted its first participant, Noland Arbaugh, in January 2024. Neuralink later said he used the system for online chess and the video game "Civilization VI." A second participant, identified as Alex, used the technology to play video games and work with computer-aided design software.

This past year, Neuralink said 21 people worldwide were enrolled in its trials. Seven participants were involved in the United Kingdom’s GB-PRIME study, according to University College London Hospitals.

Those are early clinical studies, not commercial products. The results are encouraging for participants who have lost access to traditional controls, but the technology remains experimental and its broader safety, durability and effectiveness are still being evaluated.

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Blindsight’s Bigger Promise

Musk’s post also pointed to Blindsight, Neuralink’s experimental implant designed to stimulate the visual cortex, the part of the brain that processes visual information.

The company has said the device could potentially help people who have lost vision, including those with damaged eyes or optic nerves, if their visual cortex remains intact. Musk has previously said the initial experience would likely be low resolution.

Still, the ambition is hard to miss. Neuralink is not simply trying to make screens easier to use. It is trying to build a bridge around damaged neural pathways — a task that sounds like science fiction because, until recently, it mostly was.

The AI Infrastructure Behind the Interface

Neuralink’s progress also lands during a broader race to build the computing capacity behind artificial intelligence. Brain-computer interfaces depend on hardware, software and increasingly sophisticated systems that can process signals quickly and accurately.

That is where companies building AI infrastructure have drawn investor attention. BluSky AI is developing modular data centers designed for artificial intelligence workloads. The company says its factory-built SkyMod facilities are intended to shorten deployment timelines compared with traditional data-center construction.

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The investment case is not that BluSky AI is Neuralink, or that either company’s future is guaranteed. It is that breakthroughs in AI, robotics and brain-computer interfaces all lean on the same basic reality: advanced computing needs serious power, capacity and speed.

BluSky AI is raising capital from retail investors, offering one way to gain exposure to that infrastructure theme.

A Big Claim, an Even Bigger Test

Musk’s "Jesus-level miracles" phrasing will draw attention because that is what Musk’s phrasing tends to do.

Yet beneath the headline is a more grounded development: people with paralysis are using experimental brain implants to interact with computers in ways that were previously unavailable to them. And Neuralink is pursuing a vision device that could eventually expand what those implants can do.

Whether Blindsight delivers on Musk’s full promise will depend on clinical data, regulatory review and years of work still ahead.

For now, Neuralink’s story is less about a miracle arriving fully formed and more about a difficult technology moving, one carefully decoded signal at a time.

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