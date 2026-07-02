A cupcake in a mason jar is not the sort of idea that usually makes Wall Street sit up straighter.

It sounds like a charming gift, a sugar rush and a shipping headache rolled into one. Yet for "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O’Leary, it became proof that even seasoned investors can be spectacularly wrong about what people will buy.

During a 2024 appearance on "The Iced Coffee Hour" podcast, O’Leary looked back at a few deals that seemed strange at first — including cat DNA kits and cupcakes in jars — before becoming major wins.

His lesson was simple: the deals that look obvious can flop, while the ones that sound borderline ridiculous can surprise everyone.

"That’s why you got to invest in a whole bunch of deals because it’s the ones that you think are going to be great that end up being turds and the ones that are just insane like Basepaws," O’Leary said.

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The Cupcake Pitch Nobody Wanted

Wicked Good Cupcakes arrived in the "Shark Tank" with a product that looked more like a Pinterest project than a scalable company: layered cupcakes sealed inside mason jars.

The company was founded by mother-daughter team Tracey Noonan and Danielle Vilagie. The jars made the cakes easier to gift and ship, though they also created a very real cost problem.

"Imagine putting a cupcake in a mason jar. Shipping costs go up by three times," O’Leary said.

That did not stop the founders. O’Leary said their pitch and story were so compelling that he believed somebody would want the product, even if the economics looked odd at first glance.

Still, he liked their compelling pitch and story enough to invest. O’Leary offered $75,000 in a royalty deal.

"What a monster hit that was. Cupcakes in a jar. Nobody would give them a dime," he said of Tracy and Danny. "It was 12 years ago…They were so compelling."

The bet paid off. Hickory Farms acquired Wicked Good Cupcakes in 2021 for an undisclosed amount, giving the company a sweet ending that began with frosting, glass and plenty of skepticism.

The $29 Cat Test That Changed His Mind

O’Leary also recalled Basepaws, a company that offered DNA tests for cats.

At first, he was not sold.

"I can buy a new cat for five bucks. Why would I spend $29 on a DNA testing? What a stupid idea this is," he said.

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Basepaws founder Anna Skaya did not let the reaction derail her pitch. O’Leary said she made a persuasive case that cat owners would pay for information that could help their pets live longer.

He eventually invested, largely because he believed in her ability to execute.

"She was so compelling," O’Leary said. "She was vicious. She was so focused on this idea that she can help cats live longer and that people care enough about their cats that they’ll give them 29 bucks."

The Real Product Is Execution

O’Leary’s stories are not an argument for throwing money at every oddball idea with a clever label. They are a reminder that investors cannot always spot the winner before the market does.

A product can look unusual. Shipping can look expensive. The pitch can sound like it belongs in a joke. Still, a founder with grit, a clear customer and a workable plan can turn an unlikely concept into a real business.

"I don’t even have to like you," O’Leary said. "I just want to figure out can you execute?"

That is why early-stage investors often spread their bets across several companies instead of betting everything on one polished pitch. Some opportunities will not work. Others may grow into something far bigger than expected.

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A Glimpse at Work’s Next Chapter

That same idea sits behind companies trying to build the next version of work.

Immersed is developing virtual-reality tools designed to help professionals work across multiple digital screens and collaborate in shared virtual spaces. The company says its productivity app has become a leading app on Meta Quest, and it is building Visor, a high-resolution headset aimed at virtual workspaces.

Immersed reports that more than 75,000 people have joined the waitlist for Visor and that it has generated more than $7 million in revenue to date.

No one can know whether virtual workspaces will become as common as video calls or remain a niche for early adopters. That uncertainty comes with startup investing, where investments can lose value and may result in a total loss.

Still, O’Leary’s cupcake-in-a-jar story offers a useful reminder: the next big thing does not always arrive looking polished. Sometimes it shows up in a mason jar, asking for a little room in the shipping budget.

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