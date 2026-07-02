Everyone loves billionaire investing advice until the billionaire starts talking about patience.

People want the secret stock. The hidden opportunity. The shortcut.

Instead, they get told to start early, save consistently and let compound interest do the heavy lifting.

Not exactly the stuff of late-night infomercials.

That was essentially the setup at Berkshire Hathaway’s 1999 shareholder meeting when an investor asked Chair Warren Buffett a question that still resonates today.

"My question is, if you are starting out again today in your early 30s, what would you do differently or the same in today’s environment to replicate your success?" the investor asked. "In short, Mr. Buffett, how can I make $30 billion?"

The crowd laughed.

"Start young," Buffett said.

The room laughed again.

But Buffett wasn’t really joking.

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The Snowball Buffett Couldn’t Stop Talking About

Buffett said the biggest advantage he and longtime Berkshire Vice Chair Charlie Munger had wasn’t a secret investing formula.

It was time.

"Charlie’s always said that the big thing about it is we started building this little snowball on top of a very long hill," Buffett said. "The nature of compound interest is that it behaves like a snowball of sticky snow."

The goal, he said, is to find the longest hill possible.

"The trick is to have a very long hill, which means either starting very young or living to be very old," Buffett added.

Then he answered the question directly.

If Buffett were graduating today with just $10,000 to invest, he said he wouldn’t reinvent anything.

"The — you know, I would do it exactly the same way if I were doing it in the investment world," Buffett said. "I mean, if I were getting out of school today and I had $10,000 to invest, I’d start with the As."

In other words, he’d begin researching companies one by one.

"I would start going right through companies," Buffett said. "And I probably would focus on smaller companies, because that would be working with smaller sums and there’s more chance that something is overlooked in that arena."

Buy Businesses, Not Buzz

Buffett acknowledged that investing wasn’t as easy as it had been when he began his career in the early 1950s.

Back then, bargains often seemed to jump off the page.

Today’s investors face a different challenge: information overload.

Yet Buffett’s core philosophy hasn’t changed.

"I mean, you have to buy businesses and you — or little pieces of businesses called stocks — and you have to buy them at attractive prices, and you have to buy into good businesses," Buffett said.

"And that advice will be the same a hundred years from now."

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Buffett pointed to his experience discovering insurer Geico in 1951. After becoming excited about the company, he visited investment firms that specialized in insurance stocks expecting validation.

Instead, Buffett got the opposite.

"They said I didn’t know what I was talking about," he said.

The lesson stayed with him.

"You have to think for yourself," Buffett said. "And if you do, you’ll find things."

Munger’s Reality Check

Then Munger stepped in with a reminder that may have been the most practical advice of the entire exchange.

"The hard part of the process for most people is the first $100,000," he said.

"If you have a standing start at zero, getting together $100,000 is a long struggle for most people," Munger added.

Adjusted for inflation, that figure is roughly equivalent to about $200,000 today.

Munger said the people who reach that milestone faster often share three traits: they’re rational, opportunistic and consistently spend less than they earn.

Once that base is built, compounding starts doing more of the work.

The snowball gets bigger.

And it rolls faster.

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What Buffett Would Do Today

The investing world has changed dramatically since 1999.

Investors now have access to free stock screeners, SEC filings, earnings transcripts, research tools and trading platforms that Buffett could only have dreamed about when he was starting out.

What’s harder today isn’t finding information.

It’s knowing what matters.

Not everyone has the time—or desire—to spend hours reading annual reports and analyzing businesses.

Buffett’s answer in 1999 wasn’t really about making $30 billion.

It was about building a process.

Start early if possible. Start now if not. Buy quality businesses at sensible prices. Think independently. Stay patient.

And above all, keep pushing the snowball.

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