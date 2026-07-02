But careers do not always unfold the way people expect, she said last month at Duke University’s commencement ceremony.

"Your next step doesn’t have to be a perfect one," Hood said. "It just has to be an opportunity."

She also encouraged graduates to keep learning and stay curious, drawing on the relationships and work experiences that shaped her career.

Don’t Miss:

The Résumé Looked Cleaner Than The Reality

Hood graduated from Duke in 1994, but she did not plan on a career in finance when she first came to campus.

"I can assure you I would not have been voted by my peers as most or even decently likely to succeed in finance," she said.

After earning an MBA from Harvard University and returning to Goldman Sachs in San Francisco, the work no longer felt right. Hood said she tried to quit several times before leaving for good.

Trending: Deloitte’s #1 Fastest-Growing Software Company Lets Users Earn Money Just by Scrolling — Investors Can Still Get In at $0.52/Share

She considered going back to school again, possibly for public policy. Then she found National Park Service internships and pictured herself working outdoors somewhere iconic, like Yosemite or Yellowstone. Instead, she was assigned to Alcatraz, the former federal prison, where she spent one day stamping souvenir booklets.

The Parking-Lot Offer That Changed Everything

After leaving the National Park Service assignment at Alcatraz, Hood told the graduates she spent months searching for work before a friend asked whether she wanted to interview at Microsoft.

She had already been rejected by the company twice years earlier, but this time she got the job. Hood said she accepted the offer in a parking lot without knowing the compensation because "truthfully, I needed a paycheck."

The move to Seattle started awkwardly. Hood packed her Volvo in San Francisco and missed her first day after forgetting Oregon sat between California and Washington. More than two decades later, Hood is still at Microsoft.

"What started as just a job that frankly didn’t sound that cool," Hood said, "turned into the opportunity of a lifetime in a city that I now consider home."

See Also: Most AI Robotics Companies Are Still Building. This One Is Already Working In Restaurants.

The Part Of Duke That Stayed With Her

Hood said Duke’s most important lesson was not her economics degree.

It was learning how to ask questions, stay curious and listen to people who saw things differently. She said the relationships she built there also changed the course of her life, from classmates who became close friends to her husband, Max, from the class of 1993.

Hood urged graduates to invest in those relationships, keep showing up and trust that one imperfect step would not define the whole path.

"And if you ever forget about an entire state and miss your first job, you’re going to be just fine," she said.

Read Next: If there was a new fund backed by Jeff Bezos offering a 7-9% target yield with monthly dividends would you invest in it?

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Arrived

BluSky AI

ARK7

Immersed

Miso Robotics

Vinovest

Fine wine and rare whiskey have historically moved independently of the stock market, making them a compelling alternative asset. Vinovest manages authenticated, insured portfolios of investment-grade wine and whiskey starting at $5,000 — sourcing, storage, and insurance all handled for you.

FarmTogether

Farmland has historically held its value through market volatility and delivered returns uncorrelated to stocks and bonds. For accredited investors, FarmTogether offers direct access to high-quality U.S. farmland starting at $15,000 — fully managed, with no landlord headaches.

EquityMultiple

For accredited investors looking beyond stocks and bonds, EquityMultiple provides access to vetted commercial real estate deals starting at $5,000, with only ~5% of opportunities passing their due diligence process.

Fundrise

Private real estate and private credit can add income and stability to a stock-heavy portfolio. Fundrise offers access to diversified private real estate and credit strategies through an easy-to-use platform, with professionally managed portfolios designed to generate passive income and long-term growth.

American Hartford Gold

Mode Mobile

Image: Shutterstock