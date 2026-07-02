Selling a business you spent three decades building is not like getting a bonus or inheriting money from a relative. The tax exposure alone can be staggering, the emotional whiplash is real, and the window to make smart decisions is narrower than most people realize. Walking into a generic wealth management meeting and getting handed a standard allocation proposal is a frustrating experience for a reason.

The good news is that advisors who specialize in business sale proceeds exist, and the difference between working with one and settling for a generalist can be measured in hundreds of thousands of dollars over a retirement horizon.

Don’t Miss:

The Tax Problem That Has to Be Solved First

A business sale of $1.8 million does not mean $1.8 million in the bank. The tax treatment depends heavily on how the sale was structured. An asset sale, which most buyers prefer, typically means a portion of the proceeds is taxed as ordinary income and a portion as long-term capital gains. The IRS treats different asset classes within a practice sale differently, and the allocation negotiated in the purchase agreement determines how much goes into each bucket.

For a seller in their early 60s with no other major income that year, there may be a rare opportunity to recognize gains at a lower effective rate, but only if the structure is planned in advance. Once the deal closes, most of those options disappear.

What an Installment Sale Can Do

Trending: Everyone Is Talking About AI. Few Are Talking About The Infrastructure It Needs To Function.

Neither strategy is right for everyone, and both have meaningful tradeoffs. But they are also strategies a generalist advisor may not surface in an initial meeting because they fall outside a standard investment management workflow.

The Retirement Income Picture After the Sale

At 61, with $1.8 million from the sale plus whatever retirement accounts accumulated during the practice years, the core question shifts from accumulation to distribution. How do you convert a lump sum into reliable income that lasts 30 or more years without paying more in taxes than necessary?

What to Actually Ask in an Advisor Meeting

The frustration with cookie-cutter proposals usually comes from advisors who lead with investment products before understanding the full picture. A more useful first conversation centers on tax strategy, account structure, and income sequencing.

See Also: Earn While You Scroll: The Deloitte-Ranked #1 Software Company Growing 32,481% Is Opening Its $0.52/Share Round to Investors

Specific questions worth asking: How do you approach Roth conversions in the years between a business sale and Social Security? How do you model the interaction between RMDs and capital gains rates? Have you worked with other clients who sold a professional practice, and what does that process look like? If an advisor cannot answer those questions specifically and clearly, they are probably not the right fit for this situation.

Finding the Right Match

The match takes about two minutes, and many advisors offer a no-cost first conversation. Given the size of the transaction, that conversation is worth having before the ink dries.

Read Next: This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, with minimum investments as low as $100.

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Arrived

BluSky AI

ARK7

Immersed

Miso Robotics

Vinovest

Fine wine and rare whiskey have historically moved independently of the stock market, making them a compelling alternative asset. Vinovest manages authenticated, insured portfolios of investment-grade wine and whiskey starting at $5,000 — sourcing, storage, and insurance all handled for you.

FarmTogether

Farmland has historically held its value through market volatility and delivered returns uncorrelated to stocks and bonds. For accredited investors, FarmTogether offers direct access to high-quality U.S. farmland starting at $15,000 — fully managed, with no landlord headaches.

EquityMultiple

For accredited investors looking beyond stocks and bonds, EquityMultiple provides access to vetted commercial real estate deals starting at $5,000, with only ~5% of opportunities passing their due diligence process.

Fundrise

Private real estate and private credit can add income and stability to a stock-heavy portfolio. Fundrise offers access to diversified private real estate and credit strategies through an easy-to-use platform, with professionally managed portfolios designed to generate passive income and long-term growth.

American Hartford Gold

Mode Mobile

Image: Shutterstock