A $200,000 gift to an adult child is not just a family decision. At 57, with retirement potentially eight to ten years away, it is a financial planning decision with consequences that compound in both directions. The money leaving the portfolio matters less than when it leaves, and right now is just about the worst possible time.

That is not an argument against generosity. It is an argument for understanding exactly what this gift costs before writing the check.

What $200,000 Costs When You Are 57, Not 67

The instinct is to look at $1.6 million and think $200,000 is only 12.5% of the total. That framing misses the point entirely. The real cost is what that money would have become by the time it was actually needed.

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At a 7% average annual return, $200,000 left untouched for ten years grows to roughly $394,000. For fifteen years, it becomes approximately $551,000. That gap, between the gift amount and what it would have been worth at retirement, is the actual price of the decision. A couple who plans to retire at 67 is not giving away $200,000. They are giving away somewhere between $394,000 and $551,000 in future purchasing power, depending on how markets perform.

The Restaurant Failure Rate Is Not a Myth

This is the part that is uncomfortable to say out loud to a spouse who believes in his son. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on business survival rates, roughly 60% of restaurants close within their first five years. That number is not a pessimistic outlier. It is the baseline.

A $200,000 investment in a family restaurant is, statistically, more likely to return nothing than to return anything. That is not a reason to automatically refuse. But it is a reason to treat this the same way any serious investor would treat a high-risk private equity bet, with eyes open and a clear sense of what a total loss would mean for retirement.

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What a Total Loss Actually Looks Like on Paper

At $1.6 million today, a couple retiring at 67 with modest market returns could reasonably expect a portfolio of roughly $2.8 to $3.1 million at retirement, using historical average returns. That supports an annual withdrawal of around $112,000 to $124,000 before taxes, which for many couples covers a comfortable retirement with Social Security layered on top.

Remove $200,000 today and the math at retirement shifts. The ending portfolio drops to somewhere between $2.4 and $2.7 million, reducing sustainable annual withdrawals by roughly $16,000 to $20,000 per year. That is a real difference, not a rounding error. It is the difference between traveling and staying home, between covering long-term care costs and not, between leaving something to grandchildren and leaving nothing.

The Alternative Worth Bringing to the Table

A flat refusal is not the only option, and it is probably not the most productive one either. There are structures that let a parent support a child without making an irreversible gift.

None of these feel as generous as a clean $200,000 gift. But they are also not a rejection. They are what a financially literate parent does when they want to help without hollowing out their own future.

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Why This Is a Conversation to Have With an Advisor Before Having It With Your Son

The disagreement between spouses about this kind of decision is almost never really about the money. It is about whose instincts get to override whose, and what each person is willing to risk for family. That is a hard conversation to have in the abstract.

An advisor can make it concrete. A retirement income projection that shows the before and after, side by side, does more to resolve the disagreement than any argument either spouse can make at the kitchen table. It takes the emotion out of it, or at least gives the emotion something real to respond to.

FinanceAdvisors.com can match you with a fiduciary advisor who can run exactly that projection and help both spouses understand what the decision actually costs, what the alternatives look like, and whether there is a structure that works for everyone.

At $1.6 million in savings, the retirement you have built is real and worth protecting. So is the relationship with your son. A good advisor can help you figure out if those two things are actually in conflict, or if there is a path that does not force a choice between them.

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