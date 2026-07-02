The average vacation requires a budget, a suitcase and maybe a passport.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is talking about budgeting for the moon, Mars and, eventually, destinations beyond the solar system.

That’s a future that’s hard to wrap your head around, but it’s exactly the vision Musk laid out during SpaceX’s IPO event earlier this month.

"And that’s what SpaceX is all about," he said. "It’s to take the fiction out of science fiction and create an exciting and inspiring future for everyone."

More importantly, Musk said that future isn’t intended for a handful of astronauts or the ultra-wealthy.

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"We want to be able to take anyone who wants to go to the moon, anyone who wants to go to Mars, or anywhere in the solar system and maybe beyond at some point," he said. "We want to be able to take you there. Not just a few astronauts — I mean you, literally you. Whoever you are watching this, SpaceX wants to be able to take you to the moon, take you to Mars and ultimately beyond."

It’s one of the most ambitious promises ever made by a public company. It also raises an obvious question: What would a ticket cost?

The $100,000 Mars Question

Musk hasn’t provided an updated estimate since those IPO remarks, nor did he explain what future pricing might look like for trips to the moon, Mars or elsewhere in the solar system.

But he has addressed the topic before.

Speaking with TED’s Chris Anderson in 2022, Musk suggested that a ticket to Mars could hypothetically cost around $100,000.

"If moving to Mars costs are, for argument’s sake, $100,000, then I think almost anyone can work and save up and eventually have $100,000 and be able to go to Mars if they want," Musk said.

"We want to make it available to anyone who wants to go," he added.

The figure wasn’t presented as a formal target or future ticket price. Instead, it reflected Musk’s broader goal of making interplanetary travel accessible enough to support a self-sustaining civilization beyond Earth.

At the time, Musk suggested future travelers might finance the journey through savings, loans, sponsorships or by selling assets.

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Moon First, Mars Next

While Mars remains closely associated with Musk’s long-term vision, SpaceX’s near-term priorities have evolved.

The company is heavily involved in NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon before crews eventually head deeper into space.

In other words, the path to Mars may begin with the moon.

That doesn’t appear to have changed Musk’s broader objective.

His vision has consistently centered on expanding humanity’s presence beyond Earth and making space travel far more common than it is today.

Investing In The Future

Musk’s remarks weren’t solely about rockets.

They were also about optimism.

"There are always problems on Earth," Musk said during the IPO event. "There are always things that we wish to be better and solve here on Earth, and we should solve them."

"But there also have to be things that get you excited about the future, that make you glad to wake up in the morning because you can’t wait to see what happens next."

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Whether that future includes affordable trips to the moon or a city of 1 million people on Mars remains uncertain.

What isn’t uncertain is investor interest.

SpaceX debuted at $135 per share on June 12, giving the company an initial valuation of roughly $1.8 trillion. Shares climbed more than 20% on their first day of trading, pushing the company’s value above $2 trillion.

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As for Musk, the destination remains the same.

The goal isn’t simply reaching space.

It’s making sure the people who follow aren’t limited to astronauts.

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