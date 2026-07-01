Buying property with family can seem like a great way to split costs.

Then reality shows up with a mortgage bill.

One woman on Reddit said her father-in-law paid roughly $30,000 in back taxes he had ignored for years so he could qualify to purchase a duplex alongside her family. Not long after the deal closed, however, she said he stopped paying his share of the $4,138 monthly mortgage and began threatening to let the property slide into foreclosure.

His reported plan was simple.

Stay in the duplex and save his money.

"He just threatened to squat it out," the woman said.

Now, the family says it is considering walking away from the property altogether.

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The $30,000 Detail That Changed Everything

One of the first things that caught readers’ attention wasn’t the mortgage dispute.

It was the tax debt.

The woman initially mentioned that her father-in-law had paid roughly $30,000 in taxes before the purchase. Several commenters assumed those taxes were tied to the duplex.

They weren’t.

In a follow-up comment, she said the money was used to pay years of unpaid personal tax debt.

"The taxes were HIS taxes that he wasn’t paying for YEARS," she said.

According to the woman, settling those debts was necessary before he could qualify for financing.

That revelation caused many commenters to question whether the tax problems should have been viewed as a warning sign before entering a major financial partnership.

One Mortgage, Two Households, Zero Cooperation

According to the post, the father-in-law lived on one side of the duplex while her family lived on the other.

The arrangement seemed straightforward. The monthly mortgage payment was $4,138, and both sides were expected to split the cost.

Instead, she said he refused to contribute his share for months.

The situation became more serious when he allegedly threatened to remain in the property while allowing foreclosure proceedings to play out.

The family has become so concerned about the situation that it has discussed moving into a travel trailer if the property is ultimately lost.

"We’re planning on just getting a travel trailer and living in that at the end if he’s really gonna burn this place to the ground," she said.

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Commenters Saw Warning Signs Everywhere

The discussion quickly filled with questions.

Some users wanted to know who was listed on the deed.

Others asked who signed the mortgage documents.

Many were stunned that a real estate purchase involving family members appeared to lack a formal written agreement.

"Y’all didn’t write up a contract for the biggest purchase in your lives?" one commenter said.

Several people also questioned whether the father-in-law believed he had already contributed more financially than everyone else.

Others focused on the broader lesson.

"Family and money is against the law in my books," one commenter said.

When A Housing Dispute Becomes A Legal Problem

A common piece of advice appeared throughout the discussion.

Talk to a lawyer.

Commenters urged the woman to determine exactly what rights and responsibilities exist under the property’s ownership structure.

Others suggested learning whether the father-in-law could be compelled to contribute financially and what options might be available before foreclosure becomes unavoidable.

Several users also warned that foreclosure can create long-term credit and housing challenges, making it important to understand all available legal options before making a decision.

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Three Children And A Family Relationship At The Breaking Point

The mortgage dispute appears to have created damage that extends far beyond finances.

In a follow-up comment, the woman said her father-in-law repeatedly threatened to leave the family without housing despite knowing children were involved.

"My man is all about cutting him off of everything from this point on," she said.

She also claimed her father-in-law told her husband he was going to make him "sleep in his car."

According to the woman, the couple is raising three children ages 8, 5 and 11 months.

If foreclosure ultimately happens, she said the family plans to move forward without him.

"We’re young. We’ll get through it," she said.

She also made it clear that the relationship may be beyond repair.

"He is absolutely not watching those kids grow up," she said.

Real Estate Exposure Without A Mortgage Partner

The story highlights a risk that doesn’t appear on a property listing.

A real estate investment is only as stable as the people involved.

For investors who want exposure to real estate without sharing a mortgage, managing property or entering complicated ownership arrangements, fractional real estate offers another option.

Ark7 makes these types of real estate investments available for every type of investor. There’s no accreditation required, shares start at just $20, and monthly dividends are paid on the third of every month. Users can get started by connecting a bank account or individual retirement account.

While every investment carries risk, fractional ownership offers a way to invest in real estate without coordinating mortgage payments with a family member who suddenly decides the bills are someone else’s responsibility.

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